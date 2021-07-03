NAMI Night
NAMI Night, the monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 5, at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 408 Second St. S.E. in Moultrie.
Michelle Cope will bring updates on Colquitt County’s Yellow Elephant Suicide Prevention Workgroup.
Blood Drive
The American Red Cross will hold its Moultrie-Colquitt County Community Blood Drive 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 408 Second St. S.E. in Moultrie.
Career Fair
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce is seeking businesses to participate in a career fair that’s planned for Thursday, July 22, at Southern Regional Technical College, 800 Veterans Parkway N.
The event will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with set-up from 8 to 8:45 a.m.
To reserve space, which includes one table, two chairs and regional marketing, call Marianne Bridges at (229) 985-2131.
