Food boxes
The Moultrie Lions Club will hold another free USDA Farmers to Families food box distribution Friday, July 31. A truck will bring 1,920 boxes containing 20 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit to Memorial Baptist Church, 1809 Sylvester Highway. The giveaway is scheduled to start at noon and will continue until 5 p.m. or until all the food is distributed.
The club hosted a similar effort in June. Recipients drive into the church parking lot, a volunteer places the box in their car, and they drive out again. Social distancing will be observed, and recipients are encouraged to wear face masks.
The event is a partnership with Colquitt County Association of Educators, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Collins Brothers Produce, Memorial Baptist Church, the Sunbelt Ag Expo, Stones Home Center, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department, the Lions of Georgia and friends and family of the Moultrie Lions Club.
Inclusion
The Georgia Municipal Association will host “Cities United: The Road to Equity and Inclusion,” a web-based conference, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
The live town hall event will begin a statewide conversation on race, equity and inclusion, how these issues impact Georgia’s communities and why and how city officials can make equity a priority in their communities, according to a flyer from the GMA.
Panelists include LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert, with special remarks from state Rep. Calvin Smyre.
The event is sponsored by the GMA’s Equity and Inclusion Commission. Moultrie City Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill is a member of that committee.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce building. Committee meetings will start at 11 a.m. and the meeting of the full board will start at noon or when the committee meetings end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.