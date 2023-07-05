Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 252 Woodlands Blvd. (formerly 400 S. Pinetree Blvd., Building 100) in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Masks are optional in all Georgia Pines CSB facilities. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Pines of Promise
The Pines of Promise 501(c)(3) Board of Directors has scheduled a meeting to be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 252 Woodlands Blvd. (formerly 400 S. Pinetree Blvd, Building 100) in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public and masks are optional. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
