Online class
The Small Business Development Center of the University of Georgia will sponsor “What You Need to Know Now to Start a Business,” a two-hour online class, 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
The Starting A Business course covers important tools and resources a business owner needs to establish a solid foundation during its early
formative years, according to a flyer. It is designed for new entrepreneurs just starting their business or businesses that have been open less than two years.
Register at https://www.georgiasbdc.org/starting-a-business-course/?programid=178595. Registration is required. Upon registration, you will receive an email with the webinar meeting information.
The webinar is free.
