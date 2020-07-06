Online class

The Small Business Development Center of the University of Georgia will sponsor “What You Need to Know Now to Start a Business,” a two-hour online class, 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

The Starting A Business course covers important tools and resources a business owner needs to establish a solid foundation during its early

formative years, according to a flyer. It is designed for new entrepreneurs just starting their business or businesses that have been open less than two years.

Register at https://www.georgiasbdc.org/starting-a-business-course/?programid=178595. Registration is required. Upon registration, you will receive an email with the webinar meeting information.

The webinar is free.

