Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will hold its July meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at the city’s Welcome Center, Central Avenue at First Street Northeast.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled meeting to be held on Thursday, July 15, at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room located at 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville, Ga. This meeting is open to the public. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Pines of Promise
The Pines of Promise 501(c)(3) Board of Directors has scheduled meeting to be held on Thursday, July 15, at 2 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville, Ga. This meeting is open to the public. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
