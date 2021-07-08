School supply drive
The City of Moultrie Police Department is hosting a school supply drive. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 128 First St. S.W.; the Downtown Moultrie Welcome Center, 31 E. Central Ave.; or the Human Resources Department, 120 N. Main St.
Organizers are looking for donations of crayons, markers, notebook paper, binders, pencil cases, pens, pencils, and erasers. Once collected, the items will be put in backpacks and handed out at the Police Department closer to the school year.
If you have any questions, please call 229-985-3131.
College readiness
The Colquitt County School System invites parents and guardians of students in grades 4-12 to an informational meeting to learn more about what students need to do to get ready for college. The meeting will be held three times at three different schools: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Williams Middle School; 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, C.A. Gray Junior High School; and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, Colquitt County High School.
Contact Allen Edwards, secondary curriculum director, for more information: (229) 890-6200 ext. 10074 or allen.edwards@colquitt.k12.ga.us.
Addiction conference
Residents of Moultrie and Colquitt County are invited to participate in “Partnering for a Healthy Community: Addiction, Prevention and Recovery.” The forum will be held July 29 at Southern Regional Technical College Conference Center, 800 N. Veterans Parkway, in Moultrie. Sign-in will be at 8 a.m. and the forum begins at 8:30.
Please preregister by July 23 at eventbrite.com.
