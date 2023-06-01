NAMI Night
Melissa Bennett, MSN, RN, the director of behavioral health services at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, will speak on “Mental Health and Aging: Getting Older Is Tough, but So Are You” at NAMI Night June 6.
The Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness meets the first Tuesday of each month at the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., the speaker at 5:45 and support groups at 6:30.
Conservation District
The Middle South Georgia Conservation District will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Tifton USDA Service Center.
Scrap tire amnesty
The Colquitt County government will be collecting scrap tires during an amnesty event June 16 and 17. This event allows residents within Colquitt County and its municipalities to bring scrap tires to the Recycling Facility located at 245 23rd St. N.E between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those two days.
These scrap tires can only be passenger, tractor trailer, or front and rear farm tractor scrap tires. No heavy equipment tires, especially skidder tires, can be accepted. No scrap tires will be accepted from retail tire dealers or commercial scrap tire generators. The specifications for this event will be strictly enforced by Colquitt County and EPD. There will be no exceptions to the dates, times or tire types. No tires will be accepted at the landfill at any time.
For more information, please contact the Colquitt County Solid Waste Department at (229) 616-7405.
Board of Education
The Colquitt County Board of Education has rescheduled its July meeting from July 24 to July 18. The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
