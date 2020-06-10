Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 Fifth St. S.W.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 12:58 am
PELHAM [mdash]Joseph David Mercer, 86, of Pelham, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Colquitt County. Born January 12, 1934 in Colquitt County, Mr. Mercer was the son of the late E…
SPARKS [mdash]Neal William Clark, 86, of Sparks, formerly of Moultrie, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Legacy Village in Tifton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cobb Funeral Chapel.
MOULTRIE [mdash]William Lacey, 47, of Moultrie, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
