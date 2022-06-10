Development Authority
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority Executive Committee will have a called meeting on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel matters.
The meeting will be held at the Development Authority offices, located at 116 First Ave. S.E., Moultrie.
Should there be any questions please contact Barbara Grogan, Authority President, at (229) 921-1457, or via email at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
