County meetings
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has canceled the meeting that was called for 5 p.m. June 17 for the purpose of approving the county budget.
Instead, the budget will be considered during the board’s mid-month work session at 5 p.m. June 23 in Room 261-C of the Courthouse Annex.
The work session — which was previously called for the county’s routine mid-month review — will also consider annual contract renewals, according to information provided by the board of commissioners.
