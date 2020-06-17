Downtown meeting
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Southwest Georgia Wealth Strategies Building, 25 Second Ave. S.W. It will be the group’s first in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic caused cancellations.
On the agenda are updates on Belk Hudson Lofts, the Sportsman building and the planned fiber ring, plus a report from the Downtown Moultrie Association.
COVID-19 testing
Southwest Public Health District 8-2 will hold COVID-19 testing in Colquitt, Dougherty, Decatur, Grady, Lee, Mitchell, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (229) 352-6567 Monday-Saturday to schedule an appointment.
Tests are being offered at the Colquitt County Health Department 8 a.m.-noon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
Testing will also take place on Thursday, June 18, at First Baptist Church in Camilla, The Depot in Pelham and the Worth County Ag Pavilion; on Saturday, June 20, at Meigs City Hall; on Tuesday, June 23, at Mary’s Kitchen in Metcalf; and on Thursday, June 25, at The Depot in Pelham and the Worth County Ag Pavilion.
Authority meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. June 23.
To participate, call 1-669-800-5335. The meeting ID number is 455 378 3689.
