Suicide prevention
NAMI Moultrie will sponsor suicide prevention gatekeeper training, presented by the Yellow Elephant Suicide Prevention Workgroup, on July 7 at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, 912 First Ave. S.E.
Separate sessions are available 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m.
Trainings are offered at no cost to all interested individuals. Registration is required and seating is limited. Please inform the organizer if plans change so your seat can be offered to someone else.
Email Lynn Wilson at lynnbw45@gmail.com for more information.
