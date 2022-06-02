Conservation meeting
The Middle South Ga Conservation District will hold its quarterly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 8. This is a different time from previous meetings. The meeting will be held at the Tifton USDA Service Center located at 1468 Carpenter Road S., Tifton.
NAMI Nights
NAMI Moultrie — the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — will host “Meet Your Co-Responder Team” during the organization’s monthly meeting Monday, June 6.
Junio Ginel of Georgia Pines and Sgt. Justin Lindsay of the Moultrie Police Department respond to police calls that involve people suffering from mental illness or drug-abuse-related problems. The goal is to de-escalate confrontations and direct the people to mental health resources that can address the underlying conditions.
NAMI Night is held the first Monday of each month at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 409 First St. S.E. Light refreshments are served 5:30-5:45 p.m. The educational meeting starts at 5:45, and support groups start at 6:30.
