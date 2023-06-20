Pastor installation
Macedonia Baptist Church will install its pastor, the Rev. Earnest Scott, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The speaker will be the Rev. Ananias Hopkins III.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 5:13 pm
