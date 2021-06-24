Class of 1959
Moultrie High School Class of 1959 will hold an 80th birthday party for its members on Aug. 18 at Sunset Country Club.
The Class Committee has asked for the public’s help to find class members they’ve lost touch with: Jackie Pitts, Jim Dorminy, Thomas Pollock, Kay Tucker, Joyce Powell, Rubye Atkins, Helen Lairsey, Newell Ralston, Richard Hammock and Johnny Lairsey.
Please email Carl Dasher at dashers@windstream.net with contact information if you have it.
The committee’s next meeting will be 5 p.m. July 12 at Moultrie’s Main Street Park.
Authority meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will hold a called, in-person meeting at 4 p.m. June 30 at the City of Thomasville Council Chambes, 144 E. Jackson St., Thomasville.
A copy of the agenda will be provided upon request.
Kids night
Moultrie firefighters and police officers will present Kids Night 6-7 p.m. June 28 at the 50 Yard Line, 203 E. Central Ave. Games, prizes, music and free food will be offered for children.
Veterans outreach
A free, remote legal clinic for veterans will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10. The clinic will help with questions about veterans benefits, family law, shelter, consumer issues and more, but it can’t help with criminal law issues.
Veterans can connect by webcam or by phone from wherever they are, but they must pre-register to learn how, where and when to connect. To register, call (706) 542-6439 or email uga.veteransclinic@gmail.com.
Registration will close at noon on Wednesday, July 7.
