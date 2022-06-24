Called meeting
The South Georgia Government Services Authority will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Moultrie Welcome Center, 31 E. Central Ave.
Called meeting
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority Board of Directors will have a called meeting at 8 a.m. Monday, June 27, to discuss personnel matters. The meeting will be held at the Development Authority offices, 116 First Ave. S.E. Anyone with questions can contact Barbara Grogan, authority president, at (229) 921-1457 or bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
Mental health
NAMI Moultrie, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will host a program on Georgia’s recently passed Mental Health Parity Act.
The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. July 18 at the Moultrie Welcome Center, 31 E. Central Ave.
The speaker will be Kim Jones, executive director of NAMI Georgia.
The public is welcome at this free event; registration not required, but it is encouraged. This Eventbrite link may be used to RSVP for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nami-moultrie-hosts-the-state-parity-tour-tickets-372750485737
