July 4 celebration
The Barber Tucker House will sponsor a free patriotic July 4 celebration 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 4. The Moultrie bed-and-breakfast is located at 704 Third St. S.W., and free parking will be available at the nearby Colquitt County Arts Center.
The event will feature music by Naturally Southern and Makalya Sauls, guest speaker Lt. Col. Paul Nagy, entertainment and food trucks.
Everyone is welcome. Organizers urge guests to bring a picnic and lawn chairs.
