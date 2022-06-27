Called meeting
NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The Norman Park City Council will hold a called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at City Hall to select engineering services for a water/sewer improvement grant.
Updated: June 28, 2022 @ 7:28 am
