Called meeting
NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The Norman Park City Council will hold a called meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at city hall. On the agenda is approval of the comprehensive plan.
NAMI Moultrie
NAMI Night, the monthly meeting of NAMI Moultrie, has been moved from July 4 to July 11 due to the Independence Day holiday. It will be held in the fellowship hall of First Methodist Church, Second Street at Fifth Avenue Southeast.
The program will consist of an introduction to the new psychiatry residents at Georgia South Graduate Medical Education.
Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., the program at 5:45 and support groups at 6:30.
Commented
