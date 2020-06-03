Landscape harmony
The University of Georgia Extension Service will sponsor a webinar, “Landscape Harmony: Finding Balance between Turf, Trees and Water,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4. Join via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92512348634.
It will be hosted by the UGA Center for Urban Agriculture.
School board
The Colquitt County Board of Education will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Colquitt County School System’s Facebook page.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held on Thursday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room located at 1102 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
