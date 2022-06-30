New hours
Beginning Friday, July 1, the Colquitt County Health Department, 214 W. Central Ave., will change its clinic hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: June 30, 2022 @ 5:49 pm
