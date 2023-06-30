Called meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Reception Room of the Thomasville City Hall, 144 E. Jackson St. in Thomasville.
NAMI Night
Renee Crosby, M.Ed., CCC-SLP, will present “Brain Health” at the July 11 meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The meeting is held in the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Fifth Avenue at Second Street Southeast.
Light refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation at 5:45, and Connection and Family Support Groups at 7:30.
