City Council
The Moultrie City Council has canceled its July 6 meeting.
Line Dancing
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW offers line dance classes on the second and fourth Saturdays from 7 to 7:45 p.m. The classes are free with paid admission to the VFW, which is located at 801 Tifton Hwy. 125.
Call (229) 455-2267 for more information.
Senior dance
Seniors have been locked away from senior activities for 15 months, but senior dances will begin again this month.
Douglas will host a dance June 11 at Weir Center.
Tifton will host one June 18 at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center.
Waycross will host one July 10 at Trembling Earth.
Fred Hand, The Music Man, will entertain with songs from Elvis, The Platters and more. No food or drink is required.
For more information, email Carl Dasher at dashers@windstream.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.