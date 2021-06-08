Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will hold its June meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Welcome Center on Central Avenue at First Street Northeast.
MOULTRIE, GA. - Sybil Doris Pope Summerlin, 71, of Moultrie, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
FUNSTON [mdash] Ella Mae Morse, 98, of Funston died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Magnolia Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Charlotte Elease Hood Lovell, 74, of Moultrie, died Wednesday, June 2, 20201 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] William Jackson Hancock, 85, of Moultrie, died Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home
