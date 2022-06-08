Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
Committee meeting
The Strategic Planning Committee of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Development Authority offices, 116 First Ave. S.E. Anyone with questions can contact Authority President Barbara Grogan at (229) 921-1457 or by email at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Thursday, June 9, at the Welcome Center on Central Avenue at First Street Northeast.
