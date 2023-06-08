Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet June 14 on the second floor of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce building, 116 First Ave. S.E.
The Executive Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. and the full board of directors at noon.
Car show
Oak Dale Baptist Church, 2110 Sumner Road, will present its inaugural Christ and Cars Car Show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
There’s no registration fee for the show. Top three will be awarded trophies for the coolest rides. There will be free kids activities, and door prizes will be given away. Food and drink will be provided while supplies last. Remote control car racing will be presented by Peanut Capital and R/C Speedway.
All activities are free of charge.
