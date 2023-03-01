Livestock shows

The Colquitt County Junior Livestock Association, Colquitt County 4-H and Colquitt County FFA will hold a cattle show at 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, and a hog show at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Colquitt County Agricultural Complex, 350 Veterans Parkway.

They’ll be followed by a combined cattle and hog sponsorship sale at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Ag Complex. Barbecue sandwiches will be served at 6 p.m.

NAMI Night

Jordan Howard, MPH, CPhT, PCOM, and Emeka Ikeakanam, M.R., PCOM, will speak on “Emotional Hygiene” during NAMI Night, the monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Tuesday, March 7, at the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Refreshments start at 5:30 p.m., the speakers at 5:45 and support groups at 6:30.

