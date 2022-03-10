Downtown Development Authority
The Moultrie Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Friday, March 11. This is a change from the normal second Thursday meeting date.
Winter annual forage
Colquitt County Extension will host its Winter Annual Forage Field Day at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Pineboro Farms, 5094 Old Adel Road.
Guest speakers including specialists from the University of Georgia and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will speak about surviving high fertilizer prices, winter annual forages and forage brassicas. There will be a precision ag forage demo and an NRCS update.
A meal will be sponsored by Colquitt County Farm Bureau.
If you are interested in attending please contact the Colquitt County Extension office at 229-616-7455.
Cattlemen’s meeting
Colquitt County Cattlemen will meet at 7 p.m. March 22 at the Colquitt County Extension office. Keynote speakers include Dr. Lee Jones and Dr. Angie McDaniel, UGA veterinarians from Tifton.
If you are interested in attending please contact the Colquitt County Extension office at 229-616-7455.
GrassMasters
The University of Georgia Forage Extension Team will present the GrassMasters Spotlight Series online via Zoom 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 31.
The topic will be Emerging Opportunities with Herbicides, and the speaker will be Sam Ingram of Corteva Agriscience. Commercial and private pesticide CEU will be available.
For more information and to register, click here. The registration link will be on the right side of the page.
