Conservation meeting
FITZGERALD, Ga. — The Middle South Georgia Conservation District will have a meeting after the Conservationist of the Year Banquet on Thursday, March 16, at the Fitzgerald Pillars, 105 E Roanoke Drive in Fitzgerald. The banquet is at 7 p.m. and the meeting will be immediately after.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Reed Bingham State Park, off Highway 37 at the Colquitt-Cook county line, will host a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day March 18 to salute all police in Cook and Colquitt counties, the Cook and Colquitt county sheriff’s offices, the Georgia State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources.
Local law enforcement officers and their families will enjoy a day of free food, games, a fishing contest and prizes, according to a flyer from the Friends of Reed Bingham, which is sponsoring the event. Ssponsorships and door prizes are still being accepted for the event.
For more information or to offer support, email friendsofrbsp@gmail.com or call (229) 507-9148.
Parents Night Out
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold a Parents Night Out 6-9 p.m. March 18 at the Linda Baxley Moseley Tennis Courts.
Drop off children ages 7 to 14 and enjoy a night on the town while your kids enjoy tennis drills, games, pizza and more, the MCCPRA said in a flyer.
Cost is $35 per child. Register at www.mccpra.com.
Easter Egg Hunt
An Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 25, at Main Street Park. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and the egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.