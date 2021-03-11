DFCS board
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners announced an opening Thursday in the Department of Family and Children Services Board.
The appointment consists of a five-year term. Applicants must meet one of the following criteria:
• Pediatric health provider.
• Appropriate school personnel.
• Emergency responder.
• Law enforcement personnel.
• Private child welfare service provider.
• Alumni of the child welfare system.
• Mental health care provider.
• Former foster parent.
• Leader within the faith-based community.
Each applicant must complete a General Board Application, which is available at www.ccboc.com. You may also contact County Clerk Melissa Lawson at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave., Room 261-B, at (229) 616-7409 or by email at mlawson@ccboc.com.
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
Bible study
The Ladies Community Bible Study is holding its Spring Study 2021 on the books of 1st and 2nd Thessalonians. Meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. each Monday at The Gap at First Baptist Church. Cost is $15 per book, and scholarships are available. A nursery will be provided if needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.