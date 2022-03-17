Planning commission
The Moultrie Planning Commission will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, to consider a variance request for the Mansi property that was listed as the fourth application on the public notice for March’s regular meeting.
Called meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will hold a called meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Cairo Council Chambers, 119 N. Broad St., in Cairo.
For more information, contact Hannah Orr, interim chief executive officer, at (229) 225-9000.
Pop-Up Art in the Park
The Colquitt County Arts Center and Moultrie Service League will hold Pop-Up Art in the Park 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, at Main Street Park, 1220 S. Main St.
The hands-on art projects are free to students up to fifth grade. There will also be puppets, musical instruments to play and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.