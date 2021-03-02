County budget
On Tuesday, the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has announced a series of called meetings to prepare its budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22, which begins July 1. All of the meetings but one will be at 5 p.m. in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex.
• The proposed budget will be presented to the board Friday, May 7.
• Budget meetings are scheduled for May 11, May 13, May 18, May 20 and May 25. The May 18 budget meeting will be held in conjunction with the mid-month review that was already scheduled for that day and time. In the past, some of the later meetings have been canceled if the board finishes work on the budget early.
• A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 1 in Room 201 of the Annex, prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting.
• A sixth budget meeting is planned for June 3, which may incorporate responses from the public hearing.
• The Board of Commissioners will adopt the budget during its mid-month review on June 22. This meeting will also include votes on contract renewals.
All of these meetings are open to the public.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville, Georgia. This meeting is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, a Zoom link is available upon request. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
