FFA plant sale
The Colquitt County FFA will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale March 30 and 31 at the Colquitt County High School greenhouse, 105 Darbyshire Road, to support students’ educational experiences in greenhouse management.
The sale includes a variety of flowers as well as four kinds of tomatoes and five kinds of peppers.
A six-pack of seedlings is $4 and a full tray of 36 is $20. Plants in 4-inch pots are $3 and in 6-inch pots are $5. Ferns and hanging baskets are $10 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.