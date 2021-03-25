Blood drive
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 and for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
Moultrie will host a blood drive during the contest period. It will be held noon to 6 p.m. April 8 at First United Methodist Church, 409 First St. S.E.
Revival
Pine View Baptist Church, where the pastor is the Rev. Herman Hampton, will hold revival April 11-14 with the Rev. Neal Hager, pastor of Southside Baptist Church of Camilla. Sunday service will be at 6 p.m. and services Monday-Wednesday will be at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
