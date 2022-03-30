Lower Meigs Road

The portion of Lower Meigs Road between Tree Farm Road and Kendallwood Church Road reopened as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

The road had been closed since March 15 for the repair of a cross drain.

For additional information, please contact the Roads and Bridges Department at (229) 616-7480.

Conservation district

SYLVESTER, Ga. — The Middle South Georgia Conservation District meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, following the Conservationist of the Year Banquet. It will be held at Southern Woods Plantation, 2321 Georgia Highway 33, Sylvester.

