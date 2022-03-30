Lower Meigs Road
The portion of Lower Meigs Road between Tree Farm Road and Kendallwood Church Road reopened as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
The road had been closed since March 15 for the repair of a cross drain.
For additional information, please contact the Roads and Bridges Department at (229) 616-7480.
Conservation district
SYLVESTER, Ga. — The Middle South Georgia Conservation District meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, following the Conservationist of the Year Banquet. It will be held at Southern Woods Plantation, 2321 Georgia Highway 33, Sylvester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.