Strategic planning
The executive committee of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will meet at noon March 10 at Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 Fifth St. S.W., to discuss the strategic planning process. The meeting is open to the public.
St. Pat’s Day dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW will hold a St. Patrick’s Day dance March 13. Participants are urged to wear green.
A beginner line dance class will be held 7-7:45 p.m. It’s free with admission to the dance.
The VFW is located at 801 Tifton Highway 125.
