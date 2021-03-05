Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold the Colquitt/Moultrie Community Monthly Blood Drive noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 408 Second St. S.E., Moultrie.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive by calling 1-800-733-2767 or online at www.redcrossblood.org. Donors are also required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with CDC public guidance.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27 at Main Street Park. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and the egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.
Teleconference
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will hold a teleconference meeting 11 a.m. to noon March 17 to discuss refinancing the current bond. To participate, phone 1-312-626-6799; the meeting ID number is 994-8173-9952.
Questions may be emailed to sggsa.admin@sggsa.org by noon on March 16.
