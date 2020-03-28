Church online
Riverside Holiness Church will not gather today, March 29, but will have a live stream video on Instagram beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Jordan preaching.
The church will have its regular radio broadcast at 3:30 p.m. on WMTM radio, 1300 AM or 105.1 FM.
Help cheer seniors
The Moultrie Observer is planning to publish a page with messages to seniors and patients kept indoors by coronavirus concerns. If you have a message, photo or artwork to share, please contact Laurie Gay at laurie.gay@gaflnews.com.
