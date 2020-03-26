SBA virtual meeting postponed
A virtual meeting with Small Business Administration Regional Administrator Ashley Daniel Bell has been rescheduled.
In light of the pending U.S. Senate bill and the latest stimulus package from Congress, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the SBA are postponing the meeting until 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
The meeting was originally intended to address disaster loans. Tuesday’s meeting will also address the stimulus package.
Participate online at https://zoom.us/j/8818044738. The meeting ID is 881 804 4738.
