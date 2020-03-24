Mental health
The Georgia chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is among the sponsors for “Mental Health during COVID-19: Preparing for Your Wellness,” a virtual meeting at noon Thursday, March 26, with Dr. Kimball A. Johnson and Dr. David C. Purselle.
To join the meeting on the internet, go to https://zoom.us/j/709763872 on your computer. When prompted, put in Meeting ID 709 763 872.
To join by phone, call 646-558-8656. When prompted, put in that same Meeting ID, followed by the # sign. Type the # sign again to continue.
Disaster loans
The Small Business Administration will hold a virtual meeting with SBA Regional Administrator Ashley Daniel Bell, who will provide an overview of the U.S. Small Business Economic Injury Disaster Loan program now available to Georgia businesses.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26. To join the meeting on the internet, go to https://zoom.us/j/8818044738. The Meeting ID is 881 804 4738.
All questions should be submitted in advance through www.sli.do using code #2957 to enter the forum. Please submit your questions by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.