Called meeting
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Airport Authority will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in the airport conference room to discuss airport enhancement, organization and structure of the authority, and taxiway milling and paving.
Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
Movie canceled
The Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has canceled a movie night scheduled for March 17 at the Colquitt County Arts Center. NAMI Moultrie had planned to show “Viceroy’s House” in the free event, but it has been canceled out of concerns about coronavirus.
Commented
