Mission anniversary
Bethlehem Schley Baptist Church, on the Albany Highway, will hold its mission anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, with Minister Crystal Brown speaking. Pastor is the Rev. J.W. Greene Jr.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church. Rev. J.W. Green will be officiating. Committal services will follow at Sinner Friend Churchyard Cemetery and a repass will conclude at the church social hall. Services are entrusted to Southv…
NASHVILLE [mdash]Linda Dianne Hitt, 59, of Nashville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE -Mr. Billy Jackson (51) departed from life on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be held 6:00PM to 7:00 PM Friday March 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Luke Strong And Son Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 07, 2020 at Greater Newton Grove Cathedral 722 2nd A…
