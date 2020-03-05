Class of 1955
The Moultrie High School Class of 1955 will not have a March meeting.
Production meeting
The Colquitt County Extension Service will host a crop production meeting, Row Crop Disease, at noon March 13, at the county Ag Complex, 350 Veterans Parkway North. A meal will be served, and UGA specialist Bob Kemerait will speak. Please RSVP for a meal count, (229) 616-7455.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held 12:30 p.m. March 19 at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room located at 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville. Call Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office, (229) 225-4335, for information.
Gospel sing
A benefit gospel sing will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Christian Crusade Church. Bluegrass and Southern gospel music will feature John and Nick Sloan and David Hawkins. All proceeds go to Cobb Funeral Home for the Ronald Groves fund.
