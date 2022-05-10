Pastor anniversary
White Rock Baptist Church will celebrate the third anniversary of its pastor, Bishop Archie Skipper, at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 15.
Pastor Charles Moore of New Bethel Church in Coolidge will be the speaker.
Prevention Day on the Square
Local groups will host Prevention Day on the Square Saturday, May 13, starting at 4 p.m. The day is part of National Prevention Week, a national public education platform to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health..
There will be exhibitors, speakers, entertainment and more.
Sponsers include Hearts for Families, Celebrate Recovery, The Yellow Elephant, NAMI Moultrie, A Night of Recovery and CrossRoads Mission.
For more information, contact Reginald Sweet at (229) 443-5110.
WIC Farmer’s Market
Southwest Georgia Public Health will host several WIC Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program events across the region.
Each farmer’s market will offer fresh fruits and vegetables to WIC participants. WIC participants must bring their WIC ID card to take advantage of the markets. Fresh produce can also be purchased by community members who do not participate in WIC. Supplies are limited, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early.
The events will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lee County Health Department in Leesburg May 16-19; Dougherty County Health Department in Albany May 23-27; Grady County Health Department in Cairo June 7-9; and Early County Health Department in Blakely June 21-23.
For more details visit: https://swhealthdistrict.org/index.php/nutrition-services-wic/
