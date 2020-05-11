Rec Authority

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the A.F. Shaw Gym, 616 Fifth Ave. N.W.

Hospital Authority

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Hospital Authority has moved its May meeting from May 25 to May 26 due to the Memorial Day holiday. The meeting will be held at noon in the Friedlander Board Room at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

