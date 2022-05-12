Homecoming
New Jerusalem Freewill Baptist Church, 296 Jerusalem Church Road, will hold its homecoming with Hwy. 3:16 singers and dinner. It will start at 10:30 a.m. May 22. Pastor is the Rev. Bobby Wiard.
DOERUN [mdash]Mr. Willie James "Billy" Sumlin, 91, departed this life Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM; Saturday, May 14, 2022 at First African Baptist Church of Doerun. Burial will follow at the Sandy Ridge Cemetery in Crosland, Georgi…
