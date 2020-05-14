Free lunch
In an effort to help ease some of the burden and stress that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, Union Baptist Outreach Ministry is offering a free lunch for the community Saturday, May 16, starting at 11:30 a.m. and continuing until food runs out. The event will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Second St. N.W.
Food will be distributed in bags. Please wear your mask and observe social distancing.
Donations will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.