Autism
Emily Rubin, MS, CCC-SLP, director of communications for Crossroads Atlanta, will speak at the weekly Statewide Parent Education and Support Group meeting of the Georgia Parent Support Network.
Her topic will be “Autism: Understanding neurodiversity can help us be stronger allies.”
The presentation will take place online at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Register here.
Job fair
Quality Employment Service will sponsor its second annual community job fair 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Center, 912 First Ave. S.E.
Mother & Son Dance
The Women’s Federated Club of Moultrie will hold a Mother & Son Dance June 3 at the old Colquitt County High School on Park Avenue. The grand march will begin at 5 p.m. and the dance at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per couple plus $10 for each additional son. They are available at Mamma D’s Sweet Shop, 134 First St. S.E.; at Colquitt County High School, Willie J. Williams Middle School and C.A. Gray Junior High; or from any Women’s Federated Club member.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority has moved is June meeting from June 7 to June 14. The meeting will begin at noon at the authority’s office, 116 First Ave. S.E.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Mt. Olive Baptist Church has announced several events for young people coming up this summer.
• June 4-8, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Twist & Turns Vacation Bible School for ages 2 years to sixth grade. Free to attend. Visit mountolivemoultrie.com for more information.
• June 12-16, 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. (noon on Friday): Connect Camps, a community wide camp for kids who’ve completed kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost is $224, and there are scholarship opportunities available through titusranch.org. Students in ninth through 12th grades can serve as a volunteer or student staff. Check out connectcamps.com/moultrie.
• July 17-22: MFUGE Youth Camp in Mobile, Ala. For students who’ve completed 6th grade through 12th grade. Cost is $329. Visit mountolivemoultrie.com for more information.
• July 24-28: 7:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Camp Crosspoint (Pelham). For students who’ve completed kindergarten through sixth grade. Cost is $150 per camper. Limited spots available. Visit campcrosspoint.org/camps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.