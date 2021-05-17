Rec Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W.
Teleconference
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will meet by teleconference at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, for its regular meeting. To participate, call 1-929-436-2866; the meeting ID number is 550-360-6699, and the passcode is 410497.
Free concert
Seventh Day Slumber will perform in a free concert Friday, May 28, at Heritage Church South Venue. DemBoyz Cornhole and Rocco’s Food Truck will be on hand at 5 p.m. and the concert will start at 6:30 p.m.
Line dance class
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A line-dance class is free with paid admission to the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Hwy. 125. Classes are held the second and fourth Saturdays from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Call (229) 455-2267 for more information.
NAMI Night
NAMI Moultrie — the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — will resume in-person meetings at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Second Avenue Southeast. Meetings will be held the first Monday of every month.
