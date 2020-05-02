Authority meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 7. Call 1-669-800-5335 to join. The meeting ID is 426 363 3318#.
County Commission
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex. The board will discuss items on the agenda for the 7 p.m. board meeting.
The board also announced a series of budget meetings, which will be held 5-7 p.m. in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex on May 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21 with a public hearing on June 2, followed by an additional budget meeting June 4. The budget will be approved at a called meeting at 5 p.m. June 17.
Landfill
Colquitt County will extend the free drop-off period at the landfill until noon on Saturday, May 9. All Colquitt County residents, to include residents of all cities, will be able to take commercial and demolition waste or yard debris to the landfill at no cost to you during this time. You will need to show proof of residency at the gate, so please bring some form of ID which shows your address in Colquitt County.
Immunizations
Rising seventh grade students will need proof of a Tdap and meniningoccal vaccine upon entrance, the Colquitt County School System said in a press release. Letters were mailed March 2 by the school nurse for those in need. Please contact your child’s physician or the local health department to obtain the vaccines.
The opening of the school offices remains uncertain at this time, so the system asks parents to email Susan Kirkland, RN, school nurse, at susan.kirkland@colquitt.k12.ga.us once your child receives the vaccines. Please include the child’s name and date of birth. She can then print a copy from the Ga. Registration of Immunizations. Please also provide a valid phone number in case she needs to contact you.
Development Authority
The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority will host its monthly meeting by teleconference on Wednesday, May 6. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with committee meetings, followed immediately by the board of directors meeting. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87666570748. The meeting ID is 876 6657 0748.
Commented
